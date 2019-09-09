‘Canine Massage Therapy’ helping dogs with stress, pain relief

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Stress, joint pain and separation anxiety are all things humans go through, which can also be passed on to dogs.

When the door to Canine Massage Therapy is shut, it means a massage is in process. But not one for two-legged people, it’s for the ones who walk on four legs. The Manhattan business helps relieve stressful emotions from our pups by just using hands.

“I have a tag line, ‘yes, it’s a thing,'” owner Jill Rheaume said.

Jill is a certified canine massage therapist working in Manhattan. Relieving stress, pain and tension in dogs through massage therapy.

“I’m actually the only canine massage therapist in our area,” Jill said.

Jill opened Canine Massage Therapy in April of last year. Her uncommon job requires a lot of education for people in Northeast Kansas.

“If you were to go out to the east or west coast, you will find lots of canine massage therapist,” Jill said. “And lots of people doing it. It’s normal. But here, it’s not.”

Showing dog owners they’re more than dogs.

One of Jill’s clients, Nickleby, had joint paint for a while since he is a sports dog. Making it hard for him to walk sometimes. But once he got to Jill, it all changed.

“His movement is much more soft and fluid,” Jennifer Anthony said, Nickelby’s owner. “When he moves, I don’t see the limp. And his attitude is significantly better. So he obviously was hurting. And I didn’t know it. He was a pretty stoic little guy.”

So before you think a dog is just a dog, remember they go through the same things we do. They just can’t tell you.

“This is not about pampering,” Jill said. “It’s about making sure the animal is healthy. Mind and body.”

For more information about Canine Massage Therapy, and to book an appointment, click here.