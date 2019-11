TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Winter Wonderland kicks off at Lake Shawnee in Topeka on Wednesday night. The holiday tradition serves as the main fundraiser for TARC, a group that helps people with a variety of disabilities.

"Everything from physical therapy, speech language pathology, occupational therapy, early education specialists, family specialists," said Development Director Sherry Lundry. "We try to get them to live their best life regardless of their diagnosis."