Capper Foundation hosts the i Can Swim Program at Washburn University

The Capper Foundation is hosting the “i Can Swim” Program this week at Washburn University’s Lee Arena swim pool. i Can Swim is a program sponsored by i Can Shine, Inc. i Can Shine Inc. also underwrites the i Can Bike and i Can Dance Programs. The goal of the i Can Swim program is to teach children with disabilities to become comfortable in the water. i Can Shine Instructors, Gabey Davis of Milwaukee, Wisc, and Ivy Satterwhite of Greensboro, N.C. provide instruction on water safety and having the children feel comfortable in the water. Capper Foundation Speech & Language Pathologist, Jenny Stous directed this week’s i Can Swim Program which included 5 classes with 6 students in each class. i Can Shine Instructors were assisted by local volunteers from the Topeka area. This year’s Capper Foundation i Can Swim Program was underwritten by the Aim 5 Foundation. The program concludes at the end of the week.