Carden Combat Sports leading the way back for live sports in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – Carden Combat Sports have been around for a few years and have always tried to break barriers in boxing, MMA, or even with the first state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing fights in Kansas.

They’ll be helping to lead the way again here in Kansas for a special event in Topeka on June 6th.

“We’re gonna be the first live professional boxing here in the United States,” Carden Combat Sports founder and promoter John Carden said.

But the Pay-Per-view fight available on FITE.TV will be much more than that.

“This show’s gonna have a little bit of everything on it, it’s gonna have pro boxing, it’s gonna have MMA, it’s gonna have bare-knuckle boxing, it’s gonna have some jiu-jitsu and some kickboxing.”

Carden specializes in boxing and wanted to put on a fight, and the state of Kansas found a perfect pair for him.

“Sam Kleinbeck who is actually an MMA promoter from over here in junction city was wanting to do an MMA show and so the state kinda told both of us with everything going on right now why don’t’ you guys collaborate and do one together.”

The UFC held their first fights just a few weeks ago with no fans in attendance and this hybrid fight card fight will mirror their safety precautions and more.

“Of course, the state of Kansas has its own restrictions and guidelines in place. I know the fighters, of course, have to get a temperature check and have to fill out and extra questionnaire they normally wouldn’t do in the past and those kinds of things.”

For Carden, he could have done these fights for a variety of reasons, but keeping it local is a family affair.

“Topeka themselves has an undefeated champion that happens to be my wife here and that’s what brought me to Topeka, I like to do things locally if possible, I get to travel the country and go a lot of places I wouldn’t get to go normally otherwise, but if I can do something at home I’d rather do that.”