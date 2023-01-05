TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is joining Catholics across the world tonight in mourning the late Pope Benedict XVI.

The Pope Emeritus was laid to rest Thursday at the Vatican in a ceremony led by Pope Francis. St. Matthew Catholic Church and School prayed for the pope in its mass of the dead service with students leading the rosary in the morning hours.

While it’s sad day, church leaders say the faithful will cherish Pope Benedict’s work for years to come.

“Obviously, when someone passes away, it’s not just the family that’s connected with that person who morns, it’s the whole church,” said Father John M. Torrez, St. Matthew pastor. “Again, he’s going to be well missed, but because of all of his writings, I think people work be able to continue to digest them, digest those writings for the years to come.”

He said priests across Kansas will honor Pope Benedict this Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Leawood, Kansas.