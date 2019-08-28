Cats and kittens $10 each at Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is offering an adoption special for cats and kittens as their shelter still has a high number looking for homes.

HHHS participated in the Clear the Shelters event on August 17 and adopted out 95 animals. While they are excited about all the animals who found homes, their shelter is still full.

There are currently over 125 cats and kittens looking for homes with more arriving at the shelter every day.

Due to this large number of cats, HHHS is offering $10 adoptions for all cats and kittens through September 1.

“Our regular adoption fees are a great value for everything that is included with an adoption—sterilization, vaccinations, dewormer and flea treatments, ID tags, Hill’s food to go home with—which makes this adoption special extra valuable!” Executive Director and cat-lover Kathy Maxwell said. “It’s a great time to adopt if you’re wanting a pair of kittens or a couple of sweet senior cats.”

HHHS also offers microchipping to help ensure lost pets find their way back home. It costs an extra $10 per cat at the time of adoption.

To see what animals are up for adoption, click here.