TOPEKA (KSNT) – Consumers are worried about gas prices following the Keystone Pipeline burst.

They’ve been feeling the pain at the pump now for months, and it finally seems like they’re getting a break.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Topeka have fallen $11.1 per gallon in the past week. While some Kansans told 27 News they’ve been enjoying the break as of late, they’re concerned the low prices aren’t here to stay.

“That would be a nightmare because it’s really hard when you don’t make a whole lot of money and you’re trying to make your way in this world, and then having to pay that much to go from point A to point B,” Melissa Morris said. “It would be nice if that wouldn’t happen, but if it does it’s definitely going to upset a lot of people.”

Morris currently lives in Topeka. She said the slight drop in prices as of late has been a game changer, but she isn’t the only Kansan who would be upset if they were to rise again.

“Pretty upset, you know, I mean because it’s getting into the holidays with Christmas and New Years and everything,” Dan Rogers said. “People want to go see family, and it’s going to limit some people from making those trips.”

Thankfully, gas experts don’t think the spill will put too much stress on consumers. A representative from Capital City Oil said there are ways to work around the pipeline until it’s running again.

“They could also load trains,” Marvin Spees of CCO said. “They’ve got other ways to get it there. It just might be a little more burden-some, a little more costly, but this is a temporary blip on the radar screen.”

Oil companies still have access to crude oil resources, and according to Spees, any jumps in prices that could be attributed to the pipeline shouldn’t last long. He said the effects of the burst will be short-lived, and consumers can continue to enjoy their gas break.

“The fluctuation and the inflation these past couple years, that’d just be awesome it would just stay the same because you can’t keep up with it,” Morris said. “Everything keeps changing.”

It does not appear the spill will cause too many issues for consumers. Spees advises everyone not to worry, and to just keep driving.