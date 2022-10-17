TOPEKA (KSNT)– Washburn University is hosting 275 seventh-graders from 12 different local schools in an attempt to spark a love for science.

There will be 19 different labs across the campus, and professional female scientists will be speaking to the students. Some of the labs include making plastic out of milk, building volcanoes, isolating DNA in strawberries, and more.

Washburn University hopes this event will inspire young women to take an interest in a career in science.

“Elementary school boys and girls sort of approach science similarly, and then about middle school is when girls start to become a little less interested,” said Dr. Susan Bjerke with the Biology Department. “So, we are just trying to show them science is fun and that there are a lot of different career opportunities and being a woman shouldn’t stop you!”

The event is free to all of the young women attending. For more information, click here.