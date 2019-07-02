Celebration for Gary Woodland in downtown Topeka Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A block party is planned for newly crowned U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland Tuesday night. The Topeka Native and members of his family are expected to attend the celebration.

Woodland won his first U.S. Open in June in California. Visit Topeka has planned a block party in the 700 block of Kansas Ave. to celebrate his homecoming.

“Gary is a country fan so we had to get some country music and we’ll have a food truck out there and a lot of the stores downtown will also have some Gary Woodland specials,” said Rosa Cavazos, director of events.

Woodland grew up in the Capital City. He went to school at Shawnee Heights High School and later attended Washburn University and the University of Kansas.

The block party starts at 6:30 PM Tuesday night. Woodland is scheduled to take stage at 7:30 PM.