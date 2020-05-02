Chance for showers and storms late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms possible late tonight

More rain chances Monday

Slightly cooler next week

Clouds have already increased earlier this afternoon ahead of our next rain chance. Showers and storms could move in overnight, but they move to the east quickly tomorrow morning. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temperatures do not warm up nearly as much after the storm producing boundary moves through. Still a beautiful day nonetheless!

The pattern to start off the week looks a bit rainy and cooler. Due to the multiple rain chances, temperatures suffer slightly with upper 60 and lower 70 degree highs across northeast Kansas. We just get progressively cooler for the mid to late week as we end Friday in the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com