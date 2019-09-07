Chance for showers and storms tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Possible storms overnight

Lingering showers Sunday morning

Very warm pattern next week

As we head into the overnight hours clouds will begin to increase as we lead into our chances for showers and storms. Rain looks to start entering the viewing area just before sunset and becoming more widespread later on in the evening. Rain will most likely last throughout the overnight hours becoming more widespread as temperatures drop down into the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday morning, there still could be a few lingering spotty showers and even on through out the day. Better chances for afternoon scattered showers look to be in the southern portion of the viewing area as afternoon high temperatures struggle to rise into the lower 80s

By Monday, temperatures will increase drastically with mostly sunny skies allowing our temperatures to really warm up into the lower 90s for the afternoon.

Most of the upcoming work week looks to be on the dry side of things with our next rain chance toward the middle/end of the work week on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





