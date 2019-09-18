Chance of storms this weekend along with a slight cool down.

What We’re Tracking:

Summer-like temperatures continue

Spotty storms possible late Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered storms and cooler this weekend

Today felt like another summer day, but we are expecting a minor cool off this weekend. Starting with Wednesday night, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Our southerly winds will decrease to 0-5 mph.

Thursday will feel just like Wednesday, muggy and hot, with partly cloudy skies and highs expected to be in the lower 90s and high humidity. Winds will continue out of the south with speeds between 5-15 mph.

Finally, things will begin to cool off just a little bit as we move into Friday and the rest of the weekend. Friday will bring a chance of storms and some slightly cooler air. Then late Saturday and into Saturday night there will be another chance of storms passing through the area. Our high temperatures will continue to drop as we move through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



