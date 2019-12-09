Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the second half against the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Foxborough, Mass – The Chiefs topped the Patriots in New England 23-16 and clinched the AFC West for the fourth straight year.

The defense was sharp once again for the Chiefs, creating turnovers and making big stops when called upon. They held Tom Brady to just 169 yards and a touchdown. Their rushing defense had been suspect throughout the season, but they were solid today, allowing only 94 yards on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense used a little trickery and some timely plays to put enough points on the board to top the defending Super Bowl Champs. Mahomes completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce led all receivers with seven receptions for 66 yards and scored his first career rushing touchdown on a trick play where he was motioned to be the quarterback.

The Chiefs are back at home next week to play the Broncos. They’ll kick off at noon.