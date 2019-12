TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 10: Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) during the first half of an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Bucs on November 10, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to multiple NFL insiders, the Chiefs claimed pass rusher Terrell Suggs on waivers Monday afternoon. Suggs can lineup at linebacker or defensive end.

Former #AZCardinals pass-rusher Terrell Suggs was claimed by the #Chiefs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Chiefs claimed former Cardinals’ LB Terrell Suggs on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2019

Suggs was most recently a member of the Arizona Cardinals, but played a majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro in 2011.

The 37-year-old entered the league in 2003 as a first-round pick. So far in 2019, he’s recorded 5.5 sacks and 23 tackles in 13 games.