Chiefs draft recap: Breaking down each of Kansas City’s 2020 picks

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach Andy Reid speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft and filled a variety of needs going into next season. With 20 of 22 starters returning to the Super Bowl champions, there aren’t many holes to fill, but you can never have enough talent. Here’s what we know about the new guys so far.

1st Round, Pick 32: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – LSU

A national champion, a smaller back but runs much larger than his frame, great hands out of the backfield, another toy for Andy Reid and the offense to play with. It was reported that Edwards-Helaire was Patrick Mahomes’ top pick if they could get him. and that they did.

Kansas City, meet LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire🔥pic.twitter.com/uNBB2emdmz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

The Chiefs running back coach loved the pick as well.

C.E.H ran for 1414 yards last year at LSU with 16 touchdowns and caught it 55 times for 453 yards and another score. Expect him to be a big part of the offense as the Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title in 2020.

2nd Round, Pick 63: LB Willie Gay Jr. – Mississippi State

Many of the headlines surrounding the Mississippi state product revolve around his actions at practice and off the field. He missed most of the 2019 season with a suspension reportedly for academic fraud involving a tutor. He also made headlines for reportedly punching and injuring a teammate before a bowl game. The Chiefs made it clear they did their due diligence in checking up on those things and believe they’re getting a changed man.

When on the field, Gay had the talent to be a first round pick. He’s exceptional in coverage and every bit of a hard hitter you’d like a linebacker to be.

Willie flies all over the field 😤 pic.twitter.com/xpANKbsKL3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2020

Per @PFF, Willie's coverage abilities are off the charts 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2020

3rd Round, Pick 96: OL Lucas Niang

If the tweet below doesn’t say it all, I don’t know what else will.

Pretty remarkable to not allow a sack in his entire college career 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2020

No team in the NFL has enough lineman and Niang will come in and come in and help their unit hopefully for years to come. When healthy, the Chiefs line is pretty set, but it’s never a bad thing to have options, and bringing in one of the Big 12’s best at pick 96 will surely pay dividends going forward.

4th Round, Pick 138: DB L’Jarius Sneed – Louisiana Tech

Speed and size, two things that every great cornerback needs and something L’Jarius Sneed will bring to Kansas City.

The six-foot-tall, 192-pound Sneed was a three-year starter in college and racked up 28 passes defensed and eight interceptions over his career, three of those he took to the house for pick-sixes.

Round 5, Pick 177: DE Michael Danna – Michigan

Danna played most of his college ball at Central Michigan before heading over to the University of Michigan his final year. His last year at Central, he racked up 9.5 sacks and a lot of scouts though he’d leave then, but he opted for one more year at a bigger school.

Danna, a Detroit native, is an athlete first and foremost.

In the 5th round, the #Chiefs take DE Mike Danna from Michigan. Played most of his career at Central Michigan. 38 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF last year for the Wolverines, but had 66 tkls and 9.5 sacks the year before for CMU. pic.twitter.com/lSKJhJeXGb — Stay Home Sul (@SullyKSNT) April 25, 2020

The Chiefs are pretty loaded on their defensive line, but he’ll be a great project for the coaching staff and his ceiling is quite high for a 5th round pick.

Round 7, Pick 237 – CB Thakarius ‘BoPete” Keyes – Tulane

The Chiefs made a trade to get a guy they wanted in the 7th round. He’s got one of the best names in the draft, BoPete is what he’s always gone by and he said that he only heard Tharakius when he’s in trouble, so we’ll leave that up to Andy Reid to see if he breaks that out.

On the field, here’s a scouting report from ESPN that explains what KC is getting pretty well.

Keyes has the size and length to match up with bigger receivers on the outside. He lunges and his footwork needs work, but he has the tools to develop into an effective press corner in time. He flashes the ability to get off blocks and make plays in run support. Steve Muench

BoPete is going to fit right in! pic.twitter.com/cZwmJsaJFR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 26, 2020

It’ll take some time before he’s ready to be a key piece on this team, but he has the potential to help on special teams and defense later in the 2020 season.