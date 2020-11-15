Chiefs Duvernay-Tardif has scrubs and lab coat hung in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Oh. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football this season for a higher calling. He opted out of the 2020 campaign to help fight coronavirus.

He has his doctorate in medicine and is helping a hospital in his native Canada. The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized his efforts and now his gear is hanging in Canton.

Newest artifacts to arrive at The Hall: medical scrubs & lab coat of @LaurentDTardif.



The starting OG for the @Chiefs in #SuperBowl LIV, he stepped away from his football career this season to utilize his doctorate in medicine to help fight the COVID pandemic.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1wOIxiXBU1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2020

Duvernay-Tardif is working at a long-term care facility near Montreal, he hasn’t completed his residency and doesn’t specialize in any field yet, so he’s helping in what he describes as a “nursing role” according to a story he wrote about his decision for Sports Illustrated.