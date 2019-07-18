Chiefs fan fined for laser pointer incident during AFC championship

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 20: What appears to be a green light from a laser pointed from the stands can be seen on the right side of the face of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a play in the fourth quarter. The NFL has said they are investigating the incident. The Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots in an NFL AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

KMBC reports Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time. The Chiefs banned Morgan from Arrowhead for life as well.

Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.