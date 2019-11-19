Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 18: Running back Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — The Chiefs defense propelled them to a much-needed win against the Chargers 24-17 on Monday night.

It wasn’t the typical game for Kansas City, the offense was stagnant early and relied on the defense to create a few turnovers before they got their first points.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game 19-32 for 182 yards with a touchdown and an interception and he led the team in rushing. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams both punched in touchdowns and Travis Kelce paced the team in receiving with seven receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The win puts Kansas City at 7-4 on the year and keeps them a half-game up on the Raiders in the AFC West. The Chiefs face Oakland December 1st following their bye week.