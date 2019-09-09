Hill expected to be out 4-6 weeks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

UPDATE: It’s being reported that Hill will likely be out four to six weeks with the injury to his sternoclavicular joint injury.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Kansas City doesn’t plan to put him on IR. Hill’s progress will be determined in rehab.

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (sternoclavicular joint injury) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources say. A positive sign: KC does not plan to put him on IR, as of now. He’ll need to be monitored in rehab, and how quickly it progresses will determine if it’s more or less than 6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was transported to a hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s head athletic trainer detailed the precautions emergency personnel took with the Pro Bowl receiver. The teams says Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue.