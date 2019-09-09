Hill expected to be out 4-6 weeks

UPDATE: It’s being reported that Hill will likely be out four to six weeks with the injury to his sternoclavicular joint injury.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Kansas City doesn’t plan to put him on IR. Hill’s progress will be determined in rehab.
JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was transported to a hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s head athletic trainer detailed the precautions emergency personnel took with the Pro Bowl receiver. The teams says Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue.