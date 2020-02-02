Chiefs paint Miami red, art and football combine for Super Bowl

MIAMI – Hundreds of thousands flocked to the Magic City for Super Bowl weekend, indulging in the culture, beaches, and celebrity parties ahead of cheering on their team for the Super Bowl 54 kickoff.

They’re known as the ‘Wynwood Walls’. The Wynwood Art District is known for its chic and trendy artistic flare, a must see for tourists before they head out.

But this week, there was something special for the football fans to check out.

Artists created murals for both the Chiefs and 49ers ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Some of the walls were also dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.