Chiefs-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday night

Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – After a positive case for both the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots stopped the matchup from happening Sunday, the game is back on Monday night after another round of testing cleared both teams, according to multiple reports.

It’ll be a Monday night doubleheader for the league, with the Chiefs and Patriots kicking off at 6:05 CT from Arrowhead.

The Patriots will be without starting quarterback Cam Newton for the trip, he was their one player to test positive.

Jordan Ta’amu, a Chiefs practice squad player, was the one positive test for Kansas City.