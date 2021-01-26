Chiefs respond to local dying fan who just wanted to see the team win one last game

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs recorded a special video for a terminally-ill Kansas man who just wanted to see the team win one last time.

Raymond Edwards’ touching story has been shared and seen by thousands since Sunday.

That’s when the Junction City man, battling a severe case of COVID-19, received his dying wish of watching the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Shortly after Edward’s story was published on KSNT.com and aired on KSNT it caught the attention of the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs.

The team was so touched by Edwards’ emotional story that they recorded a video just for the man in his 80s, letting him know how much they appreciate his support and love for the team.

In a video obtained exclusively by KSNT News, Edwards can be seen lying in a hospital bed, attached to a breathing machine and watching the video with his wife Donna sitting right beside him.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Edwards was hospitalized at the Geary Community Hospital, where he’s remained for the last two weeks. Doctors say his prognosis and chances of beating the virus are not likely. The odds of Edwards being able to survive once taken off the device helping him breathe (BiPAP machine) is slim, according to his doctor, Jason Butler.

Once Edward’s learned of his terminal outcome, he told doctors and his family he was ready to go once he saw the Chiefs win one last game.