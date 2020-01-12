Chiefs win: after slow start, KC fights to comeback in major win over Texans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans has been nothing short of an unpredictable game.

At one point, the Texans had a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, the Chiefs would comeback and score four touchdowns in the second quarter going into halftime with a lead of 28-24.

Three of the touchdowns were scored by Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs went up 41-24 in the third quarter.

The Texans answered with a touchdown, but so did the Chiefs.

Sitting at 51-31 for most of the fourth quarter, that’s how the game would end.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans on January 19 at 2:05 central time.