Chiefs win season opener 40-26 in Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

JACKSONVILLE, Flo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs started the year with a win in Jacksonville taking down the Jaguars 40-26.

Patrick Mahomes picked up where he left off last season with an MVP-like performance in his 2019 debut. He went 25 of 33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns. He did leave the field momentarily with an apparent ankle injury early, but finished the rest of the game until the victory was in hand.

Sammy Watkins was the other star on offense, he matched his 2018 touchdown total of three in the first game of the year. He caught nine passes for 198 yards to go along with those three end zone trips.