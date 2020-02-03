Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over 49ers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. – The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions. After 50 years of waiting, the team battled back from a 10-point deficit to top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami.

Patrick Mahomes started slow, but led two scoring drives in the final 10 minutes to put Kansas City on top for good. He finished with 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Chiefs defense was gigantic in the second half, especially the fourth quarter. They held the 49ers scoreless in the fourth and put the offense in a great position to win the game.

The 49ers started the scoring on the day. They used a big run from Deebo Samuel to get in striking distance, but the Chiefs defense held them and San Francisco settled for a field go.

The ensuing Chiefs drive, Mahomes had it working. After taking the team down the field, they were faced with a 4th down in the red zone, but Andy Reid didn’t flinch.

Put the whole Chiefs offense on Dancing with the Starspic.twitter.com/rT2OpSBF49 — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2020

Moments later, they were in the end zone.

After the Chiefs added a field goal to make it 10-3, the Niners got their running game figured out. They rolled down the field and punched it in to tie the game at 10.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.@JuiceCheck44 stays on his feet for the TD reception! #GoNiners



The game would go to the break tied at 10. Neither team had grabbed hold of the game in the first half, it was a fairly conservative start, but the 49ers came out firing to begin the second.

On their opening drive, they added three. Then the Chiefs got the ball and this happened:

The @49ers get an interception of their own!@Fred_Warner comes up with the takeaway. #GoNiners



Shortly after, the found the end zone again to make it 20-10.

Mostert fights his way to the end zone 💪pic.twitter.com/O4Tnoxo1go — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 3, 2020

From there, the evening got worse, Patrick Mahomes just didn’t seem to have his regular magic, and with a defense as good as San Francisco’s, the game didn’t look promising for Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs defense came up clutch soon after and forced a punt from SF. From there, Mahomes found his groove again.

Soon after, Travis Kelce found the end zone.

Not out of this, baby! pic.twitter.com/6A9u5akrRI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

And then Mahomes got them the lead.

And Damien Williams close the door.

The Chiefs are champions.