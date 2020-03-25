Child care remains open during pandemic, considered essential

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Kelly, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), say that licensed daycare facilities in Kansas can remain open despite the coronavirus pandemic. Some in the state say that if K-12 schools are closed, then so should daycare facilities. But Governor Kelly is doubling down on her decision to keep them open.

Governor Kelly says essential workers are still required to work every day and need a safe place for their young children to go while they are at work. Licensed daycare facilities are required to go through annual state checks and regular training to keep the children in their care safe and healthy. Now, KDHE is also giving child care licensure to Kansas hospitals so that day care can be set up in the hospital for staff.

“Particularly our front line workers in our hospitals, in our grocery stores, our first responders, they need to have a place for their children to go. Their children are out of school also, so yeah it is essential,” said Governor Kelly.

The Governor added that child care facilities are actually seeing decreased numbers, as more parents and older siblings are home to watch the young kids.