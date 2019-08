TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Every year dozens of Kansas teens die behind the wheel.

That's why the B.R.A.K.E.S program is stepping in to teach teens how they can stay safe on the roadways.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an average of 46 teens are killed on Kansas roads each year.

"We needed something else than what we're doing," said trooper Don Hughes. "We needed something more for parents to have a resource. We needed something else after driver's ed."

That's where B.R.A.K.E.S comes in. It's a program that teaches teens and parents across the country defensive and situational driving skills.

"Maybe you just had a lapse in judgment or maybe just something bad happens to you and you end up in a situation where you are in a skid or you end up off the road, we're showing you how to recover from those," said B.R.AK.E.S Event Lead Travis Oldenburg.

Braden Johnson will be a freshman at Emporia State this year and will be on the road a lot. He and his dad thought it would be a good idea to take the class.