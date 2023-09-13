A map of the City Connecting Links Improvement Projects planned for state fiscal year 2025 and 2026.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cities across Kansas will be receiving part of $22 million in funding to improve intersections and state highways as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

In total, KDOT received 60 applications requesting a total of $53 million. 27 cities were selected to share the allocated $22 million.

Additional funding is being provided as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) that was passed in Nov. 2021. BIL is part of a federal initiative to expand access to clean drinking water, ensure Americans have access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, invest in communities left behind and rebuild roads, bridges and rails.

BIL will provide $5.1 million during state fiscal year 2025 and $16.9 million during state fiscal year 2026. Local matching funds are required based on city population, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

“My administration is committed to preserving and improving Kansas highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects where they can do the most good,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to our increasingly solid financial footing at the state and federal levels, Kansas is finding ways to solve problems and bring resources directly to communities across the state.”

For the state fiscal year 2025, the following cities were awarded CCLIP funds:

Abilene – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Atchison – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Colby – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Council Grove – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Emporia – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Harper – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Larned – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Leavenworth – Surface Restoration, $400,000

– Surface Restoration, $400,000 Lyons – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Stockton – Pavement Restoration, $700,000

– Pavement Restoration, $700,000 Winfield – Surface Preservation, $400,000

For the state fiscal year 2026, the following cities will be awarded CCLIP funds:

Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Ellsworth – Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000 Emporia – Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000 Fort Scott – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000 Girard – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000 Hoisington – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000 Lakin – Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000 Meade – Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000 Ness City – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000 Pittsburg – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000 Russell – Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000 Sedan – Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000 Wamego – Pavement Restoration, $650,000

– Pavement Restoration, $650,000 Westwood – Pavement Restoration, $400,000

– Pavement Restoration, $400,000 Yates Center – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

To stay up to date on the latest breaking news download the KSNT News app for Android or IOS.