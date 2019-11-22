City explains why they’ve cited NOTO building to be demolished

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Topeka says a building on the 900 block of N. Kansas Ave. is a hazard and needs to be torn down. City records show there have been 7 code violations at the building,

The Director for the Property Maintenance, Mike Haugen, says they started receiving complaints in 2016 of pieces of the building falling off.

“We went out there and I personally saw pieces of roofing falling off and hitting the buildings across the street and also saw evidence of bricks falling into the street,” said Haugen.

Michelle Allan runs “Tight Ends” next door. She just opened her business and wants to use the outdoor space in between their buildings and is worried for the safety of her customers.

“It is concerning. I wouldn’t want anything to happen to my guests or anyone that works here, or this property even,” said Allan.

The city marked it as an unsafe structure and has held 15 hearings with the property owner to try to make improvements. During the last hearing they determined not enough improvements had been made and the building needed to be torn down. The owner, Dave Jackson, has until Friday to make an appeal.

