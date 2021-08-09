City of Manhattan profiting off of scooter use

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Around the city of Manhattan you can find lime green scooters zooming around town, the scooters owned by Link have been in Manhattan since 2020.

Scooter ride data from the City of Manhattan

Those scooters have generated more than $30,000 for the city, according to recently released data.

City commissioners last week also gave the green light to keep the scooters on the road for a few more years.

“We extended the agreement with Link for another three years and they have the ability to put about 750 scooters throughout the city’s public right of way and the campus, throughout the community on any given day,” said assistant to the city manager Jared Wasinger.

Wasinger also noted that the number of scooters on the road can vary on the time of the year, more in the early part of the fall, less in the winter, and less as well in the summer as K-State students head home.

As for the relationship with Link, Wasinger says it has been so far so good with the company.

“The relationship with Link has been going really well they have a local team that is here in town that actually manages the fleet of scooters they have been really responsive to conversations that we have and the university as well as when the public has any issues with the scooters,” Wasinger added.

The scooters are geo-fenced so that they can only operate in approved areas, they also have designated parking areas in certain parts of the city like on campus at K-State.