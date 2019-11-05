City of Ozawkie without drinking water for 6 months, residents speak out

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Ozawkie have been without drinking water for 6 months because of flooded waters at Lake Perry covered the drinking well. Since the city went under a boil advisory, people have been getting their drinking water from bottles or from a tank of water brought to the middle of the city. This is the longest the city has been in these conditions and with winter approaching, the city council has to come up with solutions so the water doesn’t freeze.

City council members discussed building a shed to go over the tank with a heater to keep the water from freezing. Originally they had hoped to have drinking water by October, but now the hope is the new year.

“Just know that the city is working on it. We did take a good step forward on it by approving the construction on the building so we’ll be able to retain the tanker, otherwise the tanker would have to be sent back and the water would be frozen,” said Ozawkie’s Mayor, Loren Lutz.

The city is still waiting for Perry Lake to go down about 7 more feet. The ground then has to dry before cars can drive up and work on it.