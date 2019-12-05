City of Topeka Utilities Dept. presenting rate increase proposal to public

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– You have a chance to hear why the City of Topeka Utilities Department is proposing a rate increase.

On Thursday night at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, people will see the presentation of the rate increase at an open house presentation for anyone in the community to hear.

The presentation will talk about the water department’s aging infrastructure and future projects.

The city said it worked with an engineering consultant company to find out what needed to be fixed to make the city’s water better. They found out the infrastructure wasn’t where it needed to be.

“Currently, we are unable to meet the industry best practice for replacing infrastructure,” Ryan Woolaway said with the City of Topeka Utilities Department. “But we feel a rate increase will allow us to get much closer to meeting those goals. The average low use customer would see an increase of about $2.66 on their bill during that first year. While the average household of four would see about a $4.50 increase during that first year.”

This meeting is only an open presentation, meaning people will listen to it, then can ask questions. Not so much express why they don’t approve of the increase proposal.

The presentation will start at 5 p.m. tonight at the library.

On Dec. 10, the proposal will go before the city council who will make the final approval.

If the city council approves the proposal it won’t go into effect until January 2021.