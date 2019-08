NBC Stations, including KSNT NEWS are teaming up with shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17th. Helping Hands Humane Shelter, 5720 SW 21st St. participated in Clear The Shelters on Saturday. The Shelter has several dogs and cats waiting to be adopted and they hope Clear The Shelters Day helps to find homes for these pets. See more photos here.