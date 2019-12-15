Coffeyville teen girl killed in weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Independence officers and Montgomery County deputies are investigating the death of a teenager.

The KBI said on Saturday night around 6:00 Independence police got a call from someone who heard gunshots. Officers found a woman dead near the intersection of Laurel and Main Streets.

Investigators identified the woman as 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, from Coffeyville.

Investigators believe Meeks was walking with a man in the area when someone drove by and shot her. They said the man is also around 19 years old, and ran away when he heard gunshots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700. Callers can be anonymous.