Cold front moves in tonight, winds start to relax

***HIGH WIND WARNING WEDNESDAY ALL LOCATIONS UNTIL 9PM***

Our concern through the evening continues to be damaging wind gusts along with the high fire danger. We’ve been seeing sustained winds at 30-40 mph all day and our wind gusts will continue to increase to 60-70 mph as a front approaches.

A line of thunderstorms continues to move across the area bringing in winds around 80 mph–faster than the speed limits across the area. Damaging winds will start to relax gradually through the night.

That line of showers and storms is associated with a strong cold front sweeping through. By Thursday, we’ll see much cooler temperatures to close out the week with highs struggling into the lower 50s and a lot more sunshine.

By Friday we may try and warm things up by a few degrees, but we don’t get much time to see temperatures any warmer than that as yet another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday. Highs to start out the weekend will struggle to even get out of the 30s with 40s by Sunday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller