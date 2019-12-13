Colder this weekend with a chance of snow Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures tumble Saturday

Snow likely Sunday into Monday

Cold and sunny Tuesday

We’ve had a nice end to our work week as our skies cleared out and afternoon highs got into the middle 50s and even upper 50s in some spots.

Tonight, there is a chance for a few spotty sprinkles but not everyone will see that. Otherwise temperatures will drop back down into the 20s making it feel l.ike the teens tomorrow morning as you’re starting your day.

A system off of the West Coast will begin to impact the region early Sunday morning as clouds increase. It will also turn much cooler after a boundary passes. We likely get a 20-degree drop from the previous day.

Most precipitation should hold off until Sunday.

We’ve been talking about this system for a couple of days now. Earlier this week, there were a lot of uncertainties. Things are starting to line up a little bit more in terms of snow totals and such but the thing that hasn’t been lining up is the timing. As of this evening, models are showing light snow showers to start as early as just after midnight Sunday morning. This whole time they have been tracking a Sunday evening into Monday morning type scenario. They are now trending to be more of an all day thing Sunday and clearing out very early Monday morning.

Of course we try our best as a team to give you as many updates as possible when it comes to this and that’s exactly what we intend to do throughout the weekend as things start to line up even more.

In terms of snowfall totals, this system really looks to favor the I-70 corridor. If you plan on heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, you’re going to want to give yourself plenty of time to get there and also not expect to get back right after the game. With that being said, the central part of the viewing area is still looking at about 3-6″ with the northern and southern portions looking at 2-4″. Generally speaking, the southern portion of the viewing area, because they will be right around that freezing mark, could see a little bit of a wintry mix as well and therefore lessen snow totals for them.

Once early Monday rolls around, the clouds actually look to back off and the sun makes a return for the start of the work week. But, since we will already have cold air in place and also fresh snow on the ground, it’s going to be a pretty cold start. Could feel like single digits both Monday and Tuesday morning before our temperatures gradually increase throughout the next week.

As details start to come a little bit more in line, we will alert you. Whether that’s on-air or online, we will give you the updates. To be the first to know, download our KSNT mobile app as we will continue to send push alerts throughout the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com





