College Hill neighborhood holds Oktoberfest to bring neighbors face to face

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka neighborhood is still celebrating Oktoberfest, encouraging neighborhood interactions.

On Sunday, the College Hill neighborhood had its first Oktoberfest. There were cookie decorating, bike art and a hayride for kids and parents. The day also got people in the Halloween spirit.

Event organizer, Sue Fackler, said this is a chance for people to get past their garage, and face to face with neighbors.

“We do a lot of interaction in College Hill because we have a lot of front porches,” Sue said. “So we just feel like the more activities that can bring people outside, and getting acquainted with each other.”

Fackler also said they hope to have an event like this every year.