Comfortable temperatures again tonight

A midsummer break from the muggy weather will allow for another cool night.

What We’re Tracking:

Another mild night

Hot and sunny weekend

Long dry spell begins

Mostly clear skies tonight with fairly low humidity levels for this time of year will combine for a pleasantly cool start to Friday morning. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 60s, but a quick warm-up is expected through the day.

Wind will be light on Friday with plenty of sunshine. Highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90°, still without the high humidity. Should be a nice summer day to wrap up the workweek.

By this weekend, a return to some higher humidity and slightly hotter temperatures. Lots of sunshine with highs mainly in the lower 90s on Saturday, then lower to middle 90s by Sunday. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s.

