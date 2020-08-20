Comfortable weather for Friday before slowly heating up over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Slight increase in humidity over the weekend

Warming-up for Sunday

Little to no rain chances

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. The comfortable weather continues for Friday with relatively low humidity and highs in the upper 80s, but we eventually climb back up to near 90° by Sunday.

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range with dew points in the lower 60s for Friday before climbing slightly over the weekend. A lot of sunshine is expected through this time, as well.

Despite the slight increase in humidity and warmer temperatures ahead, there is still no significant chance for showers or storms over the next week as things stand right now. It is hard to rule out an isolated rain shower with the jetstream flowing overhead especially late Saturday and late Sunday, but there are no signs of a storm system developing that will impact us in Northeast Kansas this week.

There’s a high pressure system over the desert southwest that won’t erode until the middle part of next week, and that’s what is keeping us quiet over the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

