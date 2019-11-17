Community mourns death of Hiawatha teen

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Hiawatha teen is dead after a crash that happened around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a teen driver was speeding on Horned Owl Road near US-36 when he lost control, veered into a ditch, flipped over and landed upside down.

The crash killed 16-year-old Ian Miller who was a student at Hiawatha High School. The district said in a statement, ” The entire USD 415 Family is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. We ask for your prayers and thoughts for the family of Ian Miller and for the other victims of this tragedy.”

They also made reference to counseling services that will be available for students as they cope with the loss.

There were four other teens in the car when it crashed. The driver and two passengers were seriously hurt. They were taken to KU Medical Center.

One of the teens got a minor injury. He was taken to Hiawatha Hospital.