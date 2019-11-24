Community remembers Reno County teacher killed in crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Buhler middle school teacher died in a crash this morning in Reno County.

The Buhler school district sent a statement to parents announcing that Jory Konrade died as a result of a crash on K-61 in Reno County.

Police said Konrade’s pick up truck crossed over the median on K-61 and was struck by a semi. Trooper Ben Gardner with Kansas Highway Patrol said the conditions were icy at the time.

“Right on the bridge, like a lot of crashes, they’re frozen just enough,” said Gardner.

Konrade was a visual arts teacher and football coach at Prairie Hills Middle School.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened,” said Jon Brown, friend. “The Inman and Buhler community have taken a serious hit.”

Konrade helped mentor hundreds of athletes who participated in all sports. Those who knew Coach Konrade said he was always busy helping with some organization or team, but also adored spending time with his wife and kids.

“He probably mentored more kids in the surrounding communities than anybody I know,” said Brown. “There’s nobody like Jory. To take up where he left off will be tough. He’s leaving behind a legacy for sure.”

Statement:

“With a heavy heart, I am letting you know that Mr. Konrade was involved in the accident this morning and passed away from his injuries. Counselors are on site and are providing services to any students who need them. If you feel the need to pick up your child, please do so. ”

The school said a music concert for Friday will be rescheduled at a later date.