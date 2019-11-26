The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of food supplies

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteers are busy preparing this year’s Community Dinner at Ag Hall. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is the longest running standalone community Thanksgiving Dinner served on Thanksgiving day. The dinner started in 1968, and provides a warm and inviting meal for the Thanksgiving holiday to the community. Tuesday morning volunteers include Jardine Middle School Student Council students and Capper Foundation Employees. Community Thanksgiving Dinner Organizer, David Braun, expressed concern over shortages of food items for Thursday’s dinner. They are in need of Canned Yams, Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Brown Sugar, Stuffing and mashed Potatoes. To donate food items, visit with David Braun at Ag Hall. The Dinner will be held Thursday at noon in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.









































