Community Thanksgiving dinner serves thousands

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation has hosted a free meal for 52 years now, and without it, many in the community would go without a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, the foundation served almost 4,000 people in need.

Strangers quickly became friends, as they shared stories and laughter over food. Additionally, warm smiles and the community’s generosity put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Including Brandi Green and her three children, who live at the Topeka Rescue Mission.

She says that she’s grateful to see others putting aside their struggles this holiday season and sharing in a day that’s all about giving.

“Whatever reason why you end up here, you have other people who understand what you’re going through, why you’re here,” said Green. “And the main thing is that you don’t have to be alone on Thanksgiving.”

And one of the nearly 300 volunteers says that coming together is what today is all about.

“Just seeing everyone getting a nice hot meal on a very cold day, or in some cases a warm day, whatever the season may bring,” said Kristi Peters. “But, it just warms my heart to give back to the community.”

The foundation says that they will continue to host the Thanksgiving meal every year, with the help of the community’s continued support.

Volunteers went out and delivered 2,400 meals to people who weren’t able to come here for dinner.