Construction starts on accessibility project above Manhattan sign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction has begun on a project to build an accessibility platform at the Manhattan sign overlook. The Kiwanis Club of Manhattan has raised $70 thousand to build an A.D.A. accessible platform above the Manhattan letters.

“Whenever you see some image or brochure it always has the Manhattan letters,” said Kent Foster with the Kiwanis Club of Manhattan. “It’s kind of an icon and the people of Manhattan just seem to be very generous.”

The Kiwanis Club of Manhattan built and maintains the Manhattan sign. Foster says the club started working on the project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Kiwanis International.

“I’ve always thought that we should, it’s our duty to provide accessibility to everyone,” said Foster. “You know there’s obstacles, barriers, no matter where we go at different times in our lives”

Construction began last week. Foster says, if weather permits, the platform will be completed in four to six weeks. Click here for more information about the project.