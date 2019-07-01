Contractor behind schedule on 29th & Fairlawn project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A large construction project in Topeka that was scheduled to be done months ago will now extend throughout the summer.

Construction on 29th St. and Fairlawn Rd. was scheduled to be completed in May but will not be done until around August 1, according to City of Topeka Media Relations Director, Molly Hadfield.

She cited circumstances outside of the contractor’s control, as well as some within their control, for the delay.

Because of this delay, work on 29th St. between the I-470 bridge to the east of Fairlawn is behind schedule as well.