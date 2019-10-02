Cooler air settles into the area.

What We’re Tracking:

Additional rain and storms this evening

Much cooler pattern spreads east

Possibly wet for part of Friday

It was another humid day for the eastern half of the area with warm temperatures and dew points in the low 70s, but the western half of the viewing area has already seen the cooler air arrive. The cold front has been slowly moving the state. As it passes through the rest of the viewing area early this evening there will be a chance of pop-up showers and storms–mainly for southeastern counties–but once the system moves out our temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 40s overnight.

Thursday will start to feel like fall, highs will be in the lower 60s and dry air settles in. Winds will be light out of the southwest and the skies should be partly cloudy.

Into Friday and Saturday temperatures will warm up just a but with highs in the middle 60s Friday, then lower 70s by Saturday. We will see our next chance for rain on Friday into Friday night with some clearing through the day on Saturday. Another push of cooler air moves in for next week.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

