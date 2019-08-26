Cooler mornings ahead







What We’re Tracking:

Front moves through tonight

Slightly cooler temperatures midweek

Storm chance as holiday weekend begins

The chance for showers and storms continues throughout the evening hours although after the development of storms earlier this morning the threat for severe weather has lowered significantly. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s to around 60° for your Tuesday morning, more October like low temperatures is what we will be experiencing for the next two days or so.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll struggle to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day.

Wednesday morning will be slightly cooler with most of the viewing area experiencing lower to middle 50s as you head on out the door. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower 80s before a slightly warmer day for Thursday before another front pushes through overnight into Friday bringing another rain chances and even cooler temperatures as we head into the holiday weekend and start the month of September.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





