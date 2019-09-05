Cooler temperatures Friday before more storms this weekend

Tracking a cold front moving through Friday bringing in cooler temperatures before storm chances return this weekend.

What We’re Tracking:

Front moves through Friday morning

Cooler temperatures Friday afternoon

Possible storms by Saturday night into Sunday

Tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s with southerly winds.

Friday morning a front will push through once again bringing in slightly cooler temperatures and drier air throughout a majority of the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures on Friday should only warm up into the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine as well northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Heading on into Saturday, a weak system will drop into our area bringing in the chance for some possible showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning with more rain chances next week as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

