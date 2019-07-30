Cooler Tuesday before humidity and storm chances return







What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity Tuesday

Humidity returns Wednesday

Isolated storms later this week

Sunday night’s front broke the heat a bit for us for the week ahead as winds shift from southerly to more of a northeasterly direction for a few days. This lower humidity will make for a really comfortable day for your Tuesday as we struggle to get up into the middle 80s. Combine those temperatures with a bit of cloud cover and it won’t be nearly as warm as it was for your Monday.

We’ll also start the day Wednesday on the cooler side with lows in the lower to middle 60s as the humidity starts to make a return and temperatures slowly increase throughout the rest of the week.

A few storm chances start to appear on Wednesday and periodically through Saturday but none of those chances are looking like well-organized rain chances. The bulk of the rain chances look to be storms moving in from the High Plains region into our area during the nights. Overall, a warm and dry week ahead for the most part.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





