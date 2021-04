TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of weekly cases of the coronavirus has increased for the second week in a row, that is according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

The overall index score this week has decreased 2 points from 7 to 5.

Percentage of positive tests continues to stay low decreasing slightly (0.2%) to 3.8% for the reporting period.

The weekly report card is asking residents to follow the 3 W’s, wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.